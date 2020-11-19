Voice Actor Kirby Morrow Passes Away at 47

Actor and voice actor Kirby Morrow passed away on November 18. He was 47.

Kirby has played numerous roles in many live-action and animated series, including dubs of anime. In anime, some of his best known roles include Goku in the Ocean Productions dub of Dragon Ball Z , Miroku in Inuyasha , and Trowa Barton in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing . Morrow reprised his role as Miroku in the currently airing Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime, and voiced the character in an appearance in the first episode.

Some of his other anime dub roles include Van in Escaflowne , Gord in .hack//Roots , Teru Mikami in Death Note , Billy Katagiri in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Ryo Takatsuki in Project ARMS , Rad in Transformers: Armada and Transformers: Energon , and Hot Shot in Transformers: Cybertron .

Outside anime, Kirby Morrow played Cyclops in X-Men : Evolution, Cole in Ninjago, and Captain Dave Kleinman in Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate Universe.



