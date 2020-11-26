WAVE!! Surfing Anime Film Trilogy Gets TV Series Edition Premiering on January 11

Anime trilogy screened in Japanese theaters in October

The official website for Love&Art's surfing-themed project WAVE!! revealed on Thursday that the WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! anime film trilogy will have a television anime "complete edition" series version that will premiere on January 11 on TV Tokyo . The show's eight main cast members as the unit Naminori Boys ("Surfing Boys," abbreviated NBS) perform the opening theme song "Shigeki Surfer Boy" and the ending theme song "One More Chance, One Ocean."

The trilogy's first part opened October 2, the second part opened on October 16, and the third part opened on October 30.

The project's story is set in the city of Ōarai in Ibaraki prefecture, and centers on Masaki Hinaoka, who befriends transfer student Shō Akitsuki before the summer break, and ends up getting hooked on surfing. Through the sport, Masaki will get to know new friends, and will also drift apart from them in his journey to adulthood.

The cast for the franchise includes:

MAGES. is credited with the original work for the anime. Takaharu Ozaki ( Girls' Last Tour , Goblin Slayer ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , Black Clover ) is in charge of the series scripts, Yomi Sarachi ( La storia della Arcana Famiglia , Mermaid Boys , Lostorage incited WIXOSS ) is in charge of the original character designs, and Tomoko Iwasa ( Hakumei and Mikochi ) is adapting those designs for animation.

Love&Art is developing the project with the supervision of the Nippon Surfing Association, the supervision cooperation of Surf Magazine, and the cooperation of Murasaki Sports.

The franchise also includes a radio program, various CDs, a four-panel manga in English and Japanese, and a smartphone game. Love&Art previously developed the Meiji Tokyo Renka franchise with Broccoli , and the B-PROJECT franchise with MAGES.