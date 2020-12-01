Rika Kinugawa Replaces Yuka Aisaka as Voice of Uma Musume's Narita Brian

Timing of Aisaka's 2018 hiatus cited as one reason

Talent management agency Apte Pro announced on Tuesday that voice actress Yuka Aisaka will step down from her role as Narita Brian in the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise . The official website for the franchise announced that Rika Kinugawa will replace her in the role.

The announcement explained that the change was due to timing schedule issues from Aisaka's hiatus from voice acting and singing in 2018, as well as other circumstances. Aisaka eventually returned from her hiatus in February 2019.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018, and it will have a second season next year. The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July and ended on September 22.

