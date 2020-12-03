Mangamo Service Inks Deal With Dark Horse, Adds Lone Wolf and Cub, Appleseed Manga

Both manga available on app this month, with more titles planned

Mangamo co-founder and executive editor Dallas Middaugh revealed during an ANN Connect session on Thursday that Mangamo has entered into a licensing deal with Dark Horse Comics to offer the Lone Wolf and Cub and Appleseed manga, alongside American comics such as Hellboy and Usagi Yojimbo .

Lone Wolf and Cub and Appleseed will be available later this month, with more Dark Horse Comics titles planned over the coming months.

Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada on April 15 for iOS devices. The company launched its Android version worldwide on November 23.

The service offers manga that have not received previous releases in English. The app also includes Attack on Titan , Somali and the Forest Spirit , Fire Force , Arte , Dropkick on My Devil! , Akatsuki Babies, Reset Game, and Daily Meteor Strike .

The app uploads chapters daily. Users can read manga on the app from left to right or by scrolling vertically, and the app features a customized reader.

Executives from Hulu , Crunchyroll , Netflix , VIZ and other companies created Mangamo . Mangamo currently partners with more than 20 publishers including Kodansha , Comicsmart, TOPPAN , and North Star Pictures .

Source: ANN Connect session