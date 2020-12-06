Family Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for 'Kirby Morrow Memorial Scholarship Fund' in Honor of Late Voice Actor

Late actor's brother Casey Morrow launches GoFundMe campaign

The family of late voice actor Kirby Morrow have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for a scholarship in his honor. The actor's brother Casey Morrow launched the campaign with plans to establish the Kirby Morrow Memorial Scholarship Fund meant to help people pursuing an education in the performing arts. Casey is working with the Calgary Foundation in Alberta, Canada for the fundraising project.

The campaign has a goal of US$50,000. It has raised US$8,325 as of press time.

Actor and voice actor Kirby Morrow passed away on November 18. He was 47.

Kirby has played numerous roles in many live-action and animated series, including dubs of anime. In anime, some of his best known roles include Goku in the Ocean Productions dub of Dragon Ball Z , Miroku in InuYasha , and Trowa Barton in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing . Morrow reprised his role as Miroku in the currently airing Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime, and voiced the character in an appearance in the first episode.

Some of his other anime dub roles include Van in Escaflowne , Gord in .hack//Roots , Teru Mikami in Death Note , Billy Katagiri in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Ryo Takatsuki in Project ARMS , Rad in Transformers: Armada and Transformers: Energon , and Hot Shot in Transformers: Cybertron .

Outside anime, Kirby Morrow played Cyclops in X-Men: Evolution, Cole in Ninjago, and Captain Dave Kleinman in Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate Universe.



Sources: GoFundMe, Variety (Jordan Moreau)