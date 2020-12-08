Kaori Ishihara Performs Ending Theme Song for 'Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō' TV Anime

"Plastic Smile" single launches on April 21

The official Twitter account and website for singer and voice actress Kaori Ishihara revealed on Monday that Ishihara will sing the ending theme song "Plastic Smile" for the television anime of author Shimesaba and illustrator booota 's Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō (I Shave My Beard. Then I Pick Up a High School Girl.) light novels. Ishihara is also playing the character Yuzuha Mishima in the anime.

Ishihara will release her "Plastic Smile" single on April 21.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX in April 2021.

Manabu Kamikita (romanization not confirmed) is directing the anime at project No.9 ( High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World , SUPER HXEROES: "H"EROES SAVE THE WORLD , Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ). Takayuki Noguchi ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! , Queen's Blade 2: The Evil Eye , Rail Romanesque ) is designing the characters. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ) is in charge of the series scripts. Dream Shift ( Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle ) is producing the anime.

The novels' romantic comedy story begins when 26-year-old Yoshida, an employee at a major IT company, meets a high school girl on his way home after drinking. Yoshida's crush had decisively rejected him after he pined for her for five years, and he had decided to drink his sorrow. Sayu, the runaway high school girl he meets, says they could sleep together if he lets her stay with him. Yoshida chides the girl for the suggestion but eventually lets her stay with him.

Shimesaba began serializing the novels on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko releases the compiled volumes with booota 's illustrations.

Imaru Adachi launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2018.

