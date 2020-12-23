Final Evangelion Film to Have Midnight Screenings on Opening Day

The official Twitter account for the Evangelion franchise announced on Thursday that 15 theaters in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo will hold midnight screenings for the earliest opening day showing of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new Evangelion film, on January 23.

In addition, the theaters with IMAX screens will show the previous film, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , right before the midnight screening of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time . (Those theaters will already be screening the updated IMAX version titled Evangelion : 3.333 You Can (Not) Redo from January 8 to January 22.

Due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), few films have had midnight screenings for most of this year, although Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train and Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi are among the films that began adding late-night screenings at midnight or later.

Khara is currently holding 4DX screenings of the three previous Evangelion films, scheduled to end on Thursday, December 24.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time will open on January 23 after a delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27. Hikaru Utada returns to perform the theme song "One Last Kiss" for the film.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively.

Source: Comic Natalie