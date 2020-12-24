Final Evangelion Film's Full Trailer Previews Utada's New Song, EVA vs. EVA Battle

Khara posted the full trailer and new poster visual by chief animation director Atsushi Nishigori for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the final Evangelion film, on Friday. The trailer debuted in theaters throughout Japan on Friday and previews "One Last Kiss," the theme song Hikaru Utada created for the film.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time will open on January 23 after a delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

15 theaters in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo will hold midnight screenings for the earliest opening day showings. In addition, the theaters with IMAX screens will show the previous film, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , right before the midnight screenings of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time . (Those theaters will already be screening the updated IMAX version titled Evangelion : 3.333 You Can (Not) Redo from January 8 to January 22.

Hikaru Utada returns to perform the theme song "One Last Kiss" for the film.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively.

Source: Comic Natalie