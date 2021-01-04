Anonymous Noise's Ryoko Fukuyama Launches New Manga on January 27

Setsunateki Distance's love story involves misfortune, Valentine's Day

This year's third issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine announced on Monday that Ryoko Fukuyama ( Anonymous Noise ) will launch a new manga titled Setsunateki Distance (Ephemeral Distance) in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine on January 27. The first chapter will have 32 pages including a color page, and the manga will feature on the magazine's cover.

The magazine teased that the manga is a love story that plays with the idea of misfortune. The magazine also teased that the story is about a societal threat that influences even Valentine's Day, "the momentous event for young girls."

Fukuyama launched a manga titled Koi ni Mudaguchi (Chatter About Love) in Hana to Yume in September 2019. The romantic comedy centers on a high school boy who is wasting his youth.

Fukuyama also launched the Kikenai Yoru wa Nai (The Unhearing Nights are Dead) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine's inaugural issue in September 2019.

Fukuyama launched the Anonymous Noise manga in Hana to Yume in April 2013, and ended the series in January. Viz Media is publishing the manga for North America.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States. Crunchyroll streamed the series outside of the United States. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video with an English dub in June 2018, and HIDIVE began streaming the show's English dub in the same month.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in November 2017.