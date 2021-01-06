News
Madoka Magica Gets 10th Anniversary Project Website
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise announced on Thursday a new 10th anniversary project to commemorate the anime's debut on January 7, 2011. The anime's staff opened a commemorative website featuring a special logo and art by character designer Ume Aoki. The website will feature celebratory images from illustrators and manga creators, and it teases future updates.
The original Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime premiered in January 2011, and Crunchyroll later streamed the series. Aniplex of America released the television series, two compilation films, and the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion sequel film in North America. Funimation is also streaming the series, and it describes the story:
She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter.
She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls!
A television anime adaptation of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game premiered in January 2020. Funimation, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime will get a second season.
Sources: Madoka Magica 10th Anniversary website, Madoka Magica franchise's Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web