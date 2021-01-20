Koushi Tachibana Reunites With Date A Live Illustrator Tsunako for Next Work

Creator team plans spring launch

Date A Live creator Koushi Tachibana announced on Wednesday that he is reuniting with illustrator Tsunako for a new work. Tachibana is planning to launch the new work this year, around spring if everything progresses smoothly. This year's March issue of Fujimi Shobo 's Dragon Magazine also featured the announcement when it shipped on Wednesday. Tachibana and Tsunako will share more information including the title, synopsis, and character designs in the future.

Tachibana launched the main Date A Live light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume (pictured right) of the novels in March 2019. The series has more than 6 million copies in print worldwide.

The first season of the Date A Live television anime adaptation aired 12 episodes and premiered in 2013. The second season aired 10 episodes and premiered in 2014. Funimation streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan. The company also released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2014 with an English dub , and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2016. The Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment anime film opened in Japan in August 2015. The third season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub. A fourth season is in the works.