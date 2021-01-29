Twin Star Exorcists' Yoshiaki Sukeno Ends Senpai ga Boku o Tori ni Kiteru Manga

Manga launched in December 2019

Yoshiaki Sukeno ended his Senpai ga Boku o Tori ni Kiteru manga series on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on January 14. Kodansha will ship the manga's third and final compiled book volume on March 4.

The romantic comedy story centers on a girl with giant breasts and a boy "like a small animal." Ken Yamada is a student council officer who starts to feel like his life is in danger. The beautiful and intelligent student council president Rei Jinjūji utilizes her giant chest for her own ends. When Rei presses her breasts against Ken, he feels like she is trying to kill him.

Sukeno launched the manga in Magazine Pocket in December 2019. Kodansha published the manga's second volume in November 2020.

Sukeno launched his Twin Star Exorcists manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in November 2013. Shueisha released the 23rd compiled book volume in November 2020. The manga entered its final arc in November 2020.

Viz Media is publishing Twin Star Exorcists in English. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Funimation released the series on home video.

Sukeno's Good Luck Girl! manga debuted in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in 2008 and ended in 2013. The series inspired a 13-episode anime series in 2012. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan and released the anime on home video in North America.

Source: Magazine Pocket