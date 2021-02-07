Sk8 the Infinity Anime Gets Manga Adaptation

The BookLive! e-book store will begin releasing a main manga adaptation of Sk8 the Infinity , the original anime project from director Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) and animation studio BONES ( Eureka Seven , My Hero Academia ), in March. Kazuto Kōjima is drawing the manga.

A separate spinoff manga titled Sk8 Chill Out! launched on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website on January 11. Toriyasu is drawing the manga. The comedy manga highlights the friendships between the anime's unique skaters and shows skateboard races among them.

The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block on January 9. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie