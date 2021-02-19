Cencoroll's Atsuya Uki Directs New Anime Music Video for 22/7 Group

Group's 7th single ships on February 24

Idol group 22/7 began streaming a new animated music video on Friday for their song "Boku ga Motteru Mono Nara" (If I Could Have It). Atsuya Uki ( Cencoroll director, Digimon Adventure tri. and tsuritama character designer) directed the video.

Yukiko Horiguchi ( Lucky Star , K-ON! ) was the original character designer and animation director for the video, and Yūsuke Takeda ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) was the art director. Aniplex produced the video.

The song is part of the seventh single for the group, which will release on February 24.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world. The group began releasing animated music videos in 2017, and their first character videos debuted in English in May 2018.

The 22/7 anime premiered in January. The series had 12 episodes, plus a 13th "extra episode" titled "8+3=?" featuring all 11 main cast members. Aniplex of America streamed the show as it aired in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime debuted on Crunchyroll in February.