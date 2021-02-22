VTuber Kaede Higuchi Sings I'm Standing on a Million Lives 2nd Season's Opening Song

2nd season of anime premieres in July

The official website for the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga revealed last Friday that VTuber Kaede Higuchi will perform the opening theme song for the anime's second season.

The second season will premiere in July.

The first season premiered in October 2020. The anime finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kumiko Habara ( PriPri Chii-chan!! , Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) directed the anime at Maho Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , Your Lie in April , Konohana Kitan ) was in charge of the series scripts. Eri Kojima and Toshihide Masudate ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) designed the characters, and Yūko Ōba drew the sub-character designs.

Kanako Takatsuki performed the first season's opening song "Anti world." Liyuu , a popular cosplayer from Shanghai, performed the ending theme song "Carpe Diem."

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on December 9. Kodansha Comics published the manga's 10th volume on January 19.