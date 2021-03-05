Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist Manga Ends

Manga debuted in November 2017

Manga creator Toro Aho confirmed on Twitter on Monday that his Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist manga ended on February 22.

Aho launched the manga in the November 2017 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. Kodansha published what it called the manga's "final chapter" in August 2019, but the manga resumed last September. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on December 9, and it will publish the fifth volume on March 9. Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga and released the third volume digitally on January 19.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered on January 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the series outside Asia.

The anime's official English website describes the story:

As long as hearts exist inside people, there will always be those who suffer. When something "strange" enters their mind, a strange disease will manifest itself in their body. The illness, which is called a "mystery disease" is unknown to most, but it certainly exists. There is a doctor and an apprentice who can fight the disease, which modern medicine cannot cure. His name is Ramune. He acts freely all the time, is foul-mouthed, and doesn't even look like a doctor! However, once he is confronted with the mysterious disease, he is able to quickly uncover the root cause of his patients' deep-seated distress and cure them.

Hideaki Oba ( Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful Wonder World , Denkō Chō Tokkyū Hikarian - Lightning Attack Express , Hello Kitty Ringo no Mori no Fantasy ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision ( Devils' Line ), and Ayumu Hisao ( Devils' Line , Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Youko Satou ( 7SEEDS , Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast ) is designing the characters.

Tetsuro Oda ( Mushibugyō , Busou Shinki ) is composing the music for the anime. Hajime Takakuwa ( Kingdom , Twin Star Exorcists ) is the sound director. Toshimitsu Kobayashi ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , Aoharu x Machinegun ) is handling the sub-character designs.