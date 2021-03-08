Mewkledreamy Mix! Sequel Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, April 11 Debut

Icchi & Naru perform theme songs

The official Twitter account for the television anime based on Sanrio 's Mewkledreamy character line revealed on Monday the premiere date and theme songs for the show's new season, titled Mewkledreamy Mix! The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 11, and new episodes will air on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. JST.

Icchi & Naru from the Bonbon Academy YouTube channel are performing the opening theme song "Hooray! Hooray! Dreamy Jump!" and the ending theme song "Daisuki Sekai" (I Love You World). The songs' TV-size versions launched digitally ahead of the anime on Apple TV , Spotify, and other services on Tuesday. Dance videos and collaboration videos with Icchi & Naru will debut in the future.

The anime will feature a new character, Chia-chan.

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2020, but then delayed new episodes starting in May 2020 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime re-aired the first four episodes that month, and the fifth episode then aired at the end of May.

The anime's story begins when a middle school girl named Yume sees something fall from the sky, and meets a pale violet-colored kitten named Mew. It turns out that Mew has the power of "Yume Synchro" (Dream Synchro), the power to enter dreams. In the dream world, the girl and Mew collect Dream Stones.

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Di Gi Charat , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Jewelpet Happiness ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Hiroko Kanazuki is in charge of series scripts. Mai Furuki ( Planet With sub-character design) is designing the characters. Yuji Matsukura is the animation producer. Maria Sawada performs both the opening theme song "Mirai Kuru Kuru Yume Kururu!" and the ending theme song "Tokimeki Collector."

The character line also has a manga that launched in Kodansha 's Otomodachi and Tanoshii Yōchien magazines in February 2020.