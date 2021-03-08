Wao Corporation Unveils New Anime Film About Dog in 2011 Fukushima Disaster

WAO Corporation announced on Monday that it is producing a new theatrical anime film titled Tongari Atama no Gonta: Futatsu no Namae o Ikita Fukushima Hisai Inu no Monogatari (Pointy-Headed Gonta: The Story of the Two-Named Dog in the Fukushima Disaster). The film, based on Takeshi Nakamoto's book Fukushima Yomei 1-ka Getsu no Hisai Inu Tongari Atama no Gonta , will open in 2022.

Staff members from previous WAO Corporation anime films ( NITABOH, the Shamisen Master , JAPAN, Our Homeland , Symphony in August ) will return for the new film, including director Akio Nishizawa , art director Tadashi Kudo , music director Makoto Kuriya , and animation studio Wao World . The Fukushima Minpō, Namie Town Hall, and Kobunsha are credited for production cooperation.

Nakamoto's original book centers on the titular dog Gonta and the dog's owners. After Gonta is left behind reluctantly by its family in Namie, Fukushima during the evacuation due to the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami disaster, Gonta's family rallies a rescue team to save all the pets left behind.



Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie