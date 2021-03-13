Kyōsuke Kuromaru's A Whisker Away Manga Ends

Kyōsuke Kuromaru's manga based on Studio Colorido 's A Whisker Away ( Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu or Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat) film ended in its 13th chapter titled "Confession" on Friday.

The manga debuted on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website on May 14. The manga's first compiled volume shipped on June 10, and the third volume will ship on March 26.

The film was slated to open in Japan on June 5, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film instead debuted exclusively on Netflix worldwide on June 18. The film later had limited theatrical screenings in Japan in October.

The original story about finding one's true self is set in Tokoname, Aichi and centers on Miyo "Muge" Sasaki. She is a peculiar second-year junior high student who has fallen in love with her classmate Kento Hinode. Muge resolutely pursues Hinode every day, but he takes no notice of her. Nevertheless, while carrying a secret she can tell no one, Muge continues to pursue Hinode. Muge discovers a magic mask that allows her to transform into a cat named Tarō. The magic lets Muge get close to Hinode, but eventually it may also make her unable to transform back to a human.

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Aria the Animation , Princess Tutu ) and Tomotaka Shibayama (animation director for Blue Exorcist , Le Chevalier D'Eon ) co-directed the film at Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ). Mari Okada ( Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms , anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day ) wrote the script. Yorushika performs the anime's theme song "Hana ni Bōrei" (A Ghost for a Flower).