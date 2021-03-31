Hetalia: World Stars Anime Casts Taku Yashiro

The official Twitter account for the new anime of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia World Stars manga revealed on Thursday that Taku Yashiro will play Luxembourg.

In addition, Nobuya Mine will return to voice Netherlands (pictured below left), and Eriko Nakamura will return to play Belgium (pictured below right). The anime's official website also revealed that the anime's Blu-ray Disc box will ship in Japan on July 28. The box will include the first 12 episodes, as well as episodes 13-15, which are being produced for the box. Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium will appear in episodes 13-15.

The Blu-ray Disc box will also include the anime's stage video from Jump Festa 2021, and Czech and Slovakia's character song duet.

The anime will debut on the Anime Store, Nico Nico Video, GYAO! , dTV , FOD, and other streaming services in Japan on Thursday . Funimation is exclusively streaming the new anime of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia World Stars manga as it airs in Japan.

The cast includes:

Hiroshi Watanabe , Kazuyuki Fudeyasu , and Mariko Oka all are back as director, series script supervisor, and character designer, respectively, with Studio DEEN returning for animation production.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise . The manga launched in Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga will resume in Shonen Jump+ on April 1. Shueisha has published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Himaruya launched a new manga about Japanese prime ministers in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. on December 4.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .

Hetalia The World Twinkle , the sixth anime season inspired by Himaruya's manga, premiered in Japan in July 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Funimation has released all the anime seasons and the Hetalia Axis Powers: Paint it, White! film in North America. The franchise has also inspired a series of stage musicals in Japan. The "final" musical ran in March 2018.