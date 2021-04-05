Megalobox 2: Nomad Anime's Blu-ray Disc Box to Include 13 Episodes, New Short Anime

BD box ships on July 28

The official website for the Megalobox 2: Nomad sequel anime revealed on Monday that the series' limited-edition Blu-ray Disc box will include the television anime's 13 episodes and a new short anime on July 28.

The box will also bundle an exclusive booklet with artwork by director You Moriyama , and a storyboard and scenario book for the first episode by Moriyama and head writer Katsuhiko Manabe . The box itself features an exclusive illustration by Moriyama. There will also be different bonus purchase rewards from different stores. The Animate store is offering a poster with a reproduced autograph from Moriyama (pictured above). Amazon will give customers a lithograph with a reproduced autograph by Moriyama (pictured below).

Rakuten Books is offering canvas art.

The anime premiered on Sunday. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

TMS Entertainment describes the new anime:

In the end, “Gearless” Joe was the one that reigned as the champion of Megalonia, a first ever megalobox tournament. Fans everywhere were mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Joe who sprung out from the deepest underground ring to the top in mere three months and without the use of gear. Seven years later, “Gearless” Joe was once again fighting in underground matches. Adorned with scars and once again donning his gear, but now known only as Nomad…

The returning cast members include Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe/Nomad, Shiro Saito as Gansaku Nanbu, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuri, and Michiyo Murase as Sachio.

The returning staff members include director You Moriyama , head writers Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima , and composer mabanua . Ayumi Kurashima ( DEVILMAN crybaby ) is replacing Hiroshi Shimizu as character designer, and Naomi Kaneda ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood guest character designs) is also the new sub-character designer.

The first 13-episode anime premiered on TBS in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The series' English dub premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in December 2018. The show's home video releases in Japan featured new anime shorts. Viz Media licensed the anime and released it on home video in June 2019.

The anime celebrates the 50th anniversary of Ikki Kajiwara (pen name Asao Takamori ) and Tetsuya Chiba 's Ashita no Joe manga, and it features an original story. In the new story, a man called JD (Junk Dog) participates in fixed boxing matches in an underground ring in order to live. Today, he enters the ring again, but he encounters a certain person. JD wants to take on a challenge that risks everything.