Megalobox 2: Nomad Unveils New Video, More Cast, April 4 Debut, Funimation Streaming

The official website for the Megalobox 2: Nomad sequel anime posted a new promotional video and key visual on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast members for the anime, and also reveals its April 4 premiere date. Funimation also announced on the same day that it will stream the anime for the spring season.

Nanako Mori , Tatsuhisa Suzuki , and Makoto Tamura join the returning cast members as Yukiko Shirato, Mikio Shirato, and Aragaki, respectively.

The new cast members include:

Atsushi Miyauchi as Mack, a boxer who stages a miraculous comeback with cutting-edge technology



Chikahiro Kobayashi as Sakuma, the innovative industrialist who orchestrates Mack's comeback with medical technology



Miou Tanaka as Chief, a boxer who is a major influence on Joe



Farahnaz Nikray as Marla, a mother in Chief's migrant community



Yumi Hino as Mio, a child in Chief's migrant community



Masaya Fukunishi as Ryū, the unrivaled current Megalobox champion





The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 4, and on BS11 on April 6.

TMS Entertainment describes the new anime:

In the end, “Gearless” Joe was the one that reigned as the champion of Megalonia, a first ever Megalobox tournament. Fans everywhere were mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Joe who sprung out from the deepest underground ring to the top in mere three months and without the use of gear. Seven years later, “Gearless” Joe was once again fighting in underground matches. Adorned with scars and once again donning his gear, but now known only as Nomad…

The returning cast members include Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe/Nomad, Shiro Saito as Gansaku Nanbu, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuri, and Michiyo Murase as Sachio.

The returning staff members include director You Moriyama , head writers Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima , and composer mabanua . Ayumi Kurashima ( DEVILMAN crybaby ) is replacing Hiroshi Shimizu as character designer, and Naomi Kaneda ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood guest character designs) is also the new sub-character designer.

The first 13-episode anime premiered on TBS in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The series' English dub premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in December 2018. The show's home video releases in Japan featured new anime shorts. Viz Media licensed the anime and released it on home video in June 2019.

The anime celebrates the 50th anniversary of Ikki Kajiwara (pen name Asao Takamori ) and Tetsuya Chiba 's Ashita no Joe manga, and it features an original story. In the new story, a man called JD (Junk Dog) participates in fixed boxing matches in an underground ring in order to live. Today, he enters the ring again, but he encounters a certain person. JD wants to take on a challenge that risks everything.