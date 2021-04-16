News
Ascendent Animation Reveals The Titan's Bride Anime's English Dub Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ascendent Animation announced on Friday that the English dub cast for the anime shorts of ITKZ's boys-love manga The Titan's Bride (Kyojinzoku no Hanayome).
The cast includes:
- Edward A. Mendoza as Koichi Mizuki
- Kiba Walker as Caius Lao Bistail
- Angela Tran as Medina Nall Rosas
- Kdin Jenzen as Baro Barrows
- Patrick M. Seymour as Beri Berinal
- Brittany Lauda as Kyouko
- Steve Warky Nunez as Oracle
- Lisa Ortiz as Mistress
- Cole Feuchter as Koichi's Uncle
- Kai Jordan as Young Baro
- Marissa Lenti as Baro's Mother
- Kristen McGuire as Koichi's Mom
- Carlton Mercer as Male Basketball Player 1A
- Darrel Delfin as Male Basketball Player 1B
- Chris Pavon as Male Basketball Player 1C
- Dominique Dinh as Male Basketball Rival 1A
- Cole Feuchter as Male Basketball Rival 1B
- Shane Elterman as Male Basketball Rival 1C
- Nevan Scheluter as Male Basketball Rival 1D
- Cyrus Rodas as Male Basketball Rival 1E
- Michaela Laws as Female Manager 1A
- Ryan Do as Benched Player 1A
- Bryson Baugus as Benched Player 1B
- Steve Warky Nunez as Benched Player 1C
- Kiba Walker as Benched Player 1D
- Cyrus Rodas as Male Titan 3A
- Danielle McRae as Female Titan 3A
- Cory Phillips as Male Titan Attendant 4A
- Kai Jordan as Male Titan 4A
- Darrel Delfin as Male Titan 4B
- Ryan Do as Male Titan 4C
- Steve Warky Nunez as Male Titan 4D
- Maddie Matsumoto as Female Titan 4A
- Tiana Camacho as Female Titan 4B
- Morgan Berry as Beast Child 5A
- Marissa Lenti as Beast Child 5B
- Brittany Lauda as Beast Child 5C
- Kevin Couto as Beastman 7A
- Sean Chiplock as Beastman 7B
- Reece Bridger as Beastman 7C
- Ryan Hoyle as Beastman 7D
- Ryan Do as Beastman 7E
- Steve Warky Nunez as Beastman 7F
- Nevan Scheluter as Beastman 7G
- Elwin G. Williams III as Beastman 7H
Additional cast members include: Steven Aries, Brandon Green, Darrel Guilbeau, Venus Carey, Paul Davey, Erin Hamilton, John Henry, Elsie Lovelock, Danny Miller, Brian Rollins, Sean Tay, Shane Tay, Jonathan Virella, Lisle Wilkerson, and Molly Zhang.
Ascendent's parent company Coolmic, WWWaveCorp, and Suiseisha Inc. are collaborating with Ascendent Animation to produce the dub. Ascendent Animation's President and COO Kiba Walker is adapting the script for the dub and also directing the dub. Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of audio engineering and mixing. K. Cornell Kellum is the executive producer. Cole Feuchter is the assistant scriptwriter and translator, and he is also in charge of acqusitions. Azrion Productions is in charge of talent sourcing, and Michaels Laws is credited for additional talent sourcing.
This is Ascendent Animation's second English dub project after Ishida and Asakura. The company stated it will "continue using talent from across the world and of the BIPOC/LGBTQ+ community, following Ascendent's promise to be inclusive and diverse."
The anime premiered on Tokyo MX last July as that season's ComicFesta Anime title. In addition to the regular broadcast edition of the anime shorts, a complete "premium edition" with explicit scenes streamed on the ComicFesta Anime website.
Yūki Ono and Kento Itō voiced the characters Caius Lao Bistail and Kōichi Mizuki, respectively, in both the anime and the separate drama CD that shipped with the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2020. Noriko Fujimoto voices Medina Nall Rosas, the ex-fiancée of Caius.
Rei Ishikura (Overflow) directed the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi (Overflow, Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi), and Eeyo Kurosaki (Overflow) wrote the scripts. Shinichi Yoshikawa served as character designer and chief animation director.
Junpei Washimi was the color key artist, and Ue-gaki was in charge of art design. Taichi Maezuka directed the art, and Masato Makino was the compositing director of photography with Natsuki Yasuda editing. Ayako Misawa directed the sound at Black Flag.
The manga's story begins when Kōichi, a tall player in his high school basketball team, is whisked away to another world while masturbating. There, he arrives in a kingdom of giants, and is asked by the kingdom's first prince to be his bride and bear his child. ITKZ publishes the manga digitally under Suiseisha's Screamo label. Digital publisher Coolmic publishes the manga in English.
