Flowerchild's Warikitta Kankei Desu kara Yuri Manga Resumes, Nears Climax

Manga about student, teacher who meet via online dating app launched in 2019

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Friday that Flowerchild 's Warikitta Kankei Desu kara (Because It's a Divided Relationship) yuri manga will resume in the next issue, and is nearing its climax. Flowerchild had put the manga on hiatus starting in December due to "personal reasons."

Flowerchild launched the manga in 2019. The manga centers on high school student Aya Kaburagi, who can't get used to the life of a high school student, and uses a dating app. On the app she meets a 24-year-old woman who goes by KURO, and Aya is fascinated by their conversations. But one day, KURO starts acting oddly, and Aya goes to the apartment building where she lives.

Ichijinsha released the manga's third compiled volume on October 16.

Seven Seas has released Flowerchild 's two-volume Hungry For You - Endo Yasuko Stalks the Night ( Endō Yasuko wa Yomayoichō ni Kakureteru ) yuri manga in English.

