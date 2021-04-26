2nd Fate/Grand Order Anime Film Delays Release by 1 Week to May 15

1st film opened on December 5

The official website for the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project revealed on Monday that Paladin: Agateram, the project's second film in the project, is delayed by one week due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the state of emergency declared in four prefectures. The film was slated to open on May 8, but will now open on May 15. The current state of emergency is slated to lift on May 11.

The first film, Wandering: Agateram , opened on December 5 last year. The first film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of COVID-19 on its production.

The two Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films, Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram , adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.

Kei Suezawa ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the first film, and Kazuto Arai ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the second film. Production I.G is producing the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Takashi Takeuchi ( Fate anime franchise) is the lead character designer, with Mieko Hosoi ( Aiura , Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions ) adapting those designs for animation. Film composers include Keita Haga ( Fate/stay night theme song lyrics) and Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ).

Ukyō Kodachi ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , Chaos Dragon ) is writing the first film's script. Kazuchika Kise ( Blood-C , Made in Abyss , xxxHOLiC ) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi , and Kise is also serving as chief animation director. Production I.G is producing, and Aniplex is distributing.