Netflix Reveals Sailor Moon Eternal Films' English Dub Trailer, Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled a new English-dubbed trailer and the English dub cast for the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal) anime film project on Thursday.
The English dub cast return from the previous dubs of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime, and include:
- Stephanie Sheh as Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon
- Kate Higgins as Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury
- Cristina Vee as Rei Hino/Sailor Mars
- Amanda C. Miller as Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter
- Cherami Leigh as Minako Aino/Sailor Venus
- Sandy Fox as Chibiusa/Sailor Chibi Moon
- Veronica Taylor as Setsuna Meioh/Sailor Pluto
- Erica Mendez as Haruka Teno/Sailor Uranus
- Lauren Landa as Michiru Kaio/Sailor Neptune
- Christine Marie Cabanos as Hotaru Tomoe/Sailor Saturn
- Robbie Daymond as Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask
- Michelle Ruff as Luna
- Johnny Yong Bosch as Artemis
- Debi Derryberry as Diana
Neflix will begin streaming both films worldwide on June 3.
The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, 2020, but was delayed to January 8 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film opened in Japan on February 11.
The films mark 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.
Original manga creator Naoko Takeuchi was credited with the original work and with supervision. Chiaki Kon returned from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III to direct the two films. Kazuko Tadano, the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, designed the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime all five parts, Land of the Lustrous, PriPara) penned the scripts. Toei distributed the film. Studio DEEN co-produced the film alongside Toei Animation.
Momoiro Clover Z and the main cast are performing the theme song "Tsukiiro Chainon" ("Moon Color Chainon").
The two-part film project takes the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal. The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.
