Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 10-16

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita 's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.3% rating.

A re-broadcast of the Dragon Ball Z Kai anime alongside a screening of the Fist Fight film aired on Fuji TV 's T-Night programming block on Tuesday, May 11 at 1:25 a.m., and it earned a 0.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)