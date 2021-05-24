News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 10-16

Sequel Dragon Zakura live-action series earns 14.3% rating in latest episode

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.3% rating.

A re-broadcast of the Dragon Ball Z Kai anime alongside a screening of the Fist Fight film aired on Fuji TV's T-Night programming block on Tuesday, May 11 at 1:25 a.m., and it earned a 0.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 16 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.5
Detective Conan NTV May 15 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 16 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.2
One Piece Fuji TV May 16 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.0
My Hero Academia NTV May 15 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.6
Doraemon TV Asahi May 15 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.4
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi May 16 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 15 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 15 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 15 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

