News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 10-16
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sequel Dragon Zakura live-action series earns 14.3% rating in latest episode
This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.3% rating.
A re-broadcast of the Dragon Ball Z Kai anime alongside a screening of the Fist Fight film aired on Fuji TV's T-Night programming block on Tuesday, May 11 at 1:25 a.m., and it earned a 0.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 16 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 15 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 16 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 16 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|May 15 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 15 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.4
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|May 16 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 15 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|May 15 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 15 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.5
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)