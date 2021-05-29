Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 17-23

News
Edens Zero anime ranks in top 10 with 2.5% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 23 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 13.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 23 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.3
Detective Conan NTV May 22 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 23 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
My Hero Academia NTV May 22 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.0
One Piece Fuji TV May 23 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.9
Doraemon TV Asahi May 22 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi May 23 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 22 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 22 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 22 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.5
Edens Zero NTV May 22 (Sat) 00:55 30 min. 2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

