Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dragon Zakura live-action series earns 14.0% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.0% rating.

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, May 29 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 30 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 30 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Detective Conan NTV May 29 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
One Piece Fuji TV May 30 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.1
My Hero Academia NTV May 29 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.8
Doraemon TV Asahi May 29 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 29 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.2
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi May 30 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 29 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 29 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 17-23
