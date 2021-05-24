Sega to Release Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Console Game in English in Asia This Year

Game will include both Japanese, English audio

Sega opened an English website on Monday for the Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan game, revealing that the game will launch in English as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles in Asia this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam . The company streamed a trailer and development report:

Trailer

Development report

The game will feature both Japanese and English audio, and it will include English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese subtitles.

The game will launch for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam in Japan this year. The game will feature a story mode that will allow fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode will let players play as different characters. Other confirmed playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, and Kyōjurō Rengoku. Tanjiro (using Hinokami Kagura) will also be playable.

Aniplex is delaying the release of the separate Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale (Demon Slayer: Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game indefinitely in order to improve the quality of the game. The game was previously slated to debut in 2020. The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.

Koyoharu Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016, and ended it in May 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The first anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019. The series is getting a new television anime, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc), this year.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Funimation and Aniplex of America began screening the film in theaters in North America starting on April 23, and will release the film digitally on June 22.