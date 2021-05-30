Key, Ryukishi07's Loopers Kinetic Novel Gets Overseas Release

Kinetic novel with illustrations bylaunched on PC in Japan on Friday

Visual Arts and Key revealed in a livestream presentation on Friday that their LOOPERS kinetic novel will get an overseas release. The livestream did not reveal in which languages the companies will release the game. The livestream also revealed that a smartphone version of the game is in development.

The companies released the all-ages game on PC on Friday . The companies streamed the opening movie for the game on April 30. The video features sana's ( sajou no hana ) theme song "Senya Ichiya" (A Thousand Nights One Night).

Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry , Umineko - When They Cry franchises) wrote the scenario for the game, and Kei Mochizuki was in charge of illustration. Kazuma Takata directed the game. The companies revealed the kinetic novel along with two other novels in October 2020. Visual Arts and Key describes the story of LOOPERS :

Let's set out to find a real treasure. Tyler is a high school student who is obsessed with geocaching, a GPS-based treasure hunting game. One day during summer vacation, Tyler and his friends get drawn into a mysterious incident while out treasure-hunting. The real and imagined become interconnected. Thoughts are thrown into chaos. Tomorrow becomes today. Swallowed up by a time vortex, they are trapped in a never-ending time loop, repeating "today" again and again. Then they meet other "loopers." Simon, the leader, and the mysterious girl Mia. If they join forces, will they be able to break out from this eternal prison...?

The game stars: Sayaka Kaneko as Mia, Tomohito Takatsuka as Tyler, Hiyori Kono as Hilda, Shiori Izawa as Leona, Ryohei Kimura as Simon, Yōsuke Etō as Joe, Hina Kino as Holly, and Anna Yamaki as Ritapon.