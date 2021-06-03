World Trigger Stage Play Reveals 4 New Cast Members

Shōri Kondō, Yūta Iiyama, Ryōta Hirano, Keito Sakura join stage play

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga revealed four additional cast members for the play on Friday. The new cast members include:

Shōri Kondō as Kei Tachikawa



Yūta Iiyama as Kōhei Izumi



Ryōta Hirono as Sōya Kazama



Keito Sakurai as Shūji Miwa





Previously announced cast members include:

Keisuke Ueda as Yuma Kuga

as Yuma Kuga Takuya Mizuguchi as Osamu Mikumo

Arisa Sonohara as Chika Amatori

as Chika Amatori Kensuke Takahashi as Yuichi Jin

as Yuichi Jin Himika Akaneya as Shiori Usami

as Shiori Usami Kōji Kominami as Jun Arashiyama

Kawauchi Misato as Ai Kitora

Kōsuke Kujirai as Takumi Rindō

The play will run this November to December in Tokyo and Osaka. Norihito Nakayashiki is directing the play and penning the script. GIRA MUNDO is composing the music.Yumebō is credited for choreography. The stage production aims to realize the world of the World Trigger via a new form of "physical x live performance."

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015.

The second season of the anime premiered on January 9. The second season will air for one cours (one quarter of a year). The anime will get a third season. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.