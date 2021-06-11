News
Netflix Reveals More Staff for Bright: Samurai Soul Anime Film
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shirobako's Michiko Yokote pens script, Urotsukidoji's Atsushi Yamagata designs characters
Netflix revealed more staff members for Bright: Samurai Soul, its new anime film based on the 2017 Bright live-action film that starred Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, on Friday.
Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) is penning the script. Atsushi Yamagata (Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou, Genocyber, Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend) is designing the characters. 3D CG animation studio Arect is animating the film.
As previously announced, Kyōhei Ishiguro (Occultic;Nine, Children of the Whales) is directing the film.
Netflix describes the story:
Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north.
