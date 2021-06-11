Netflix Reveals More Staff for Bright: Samurai Soul Anime Film

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex director to direct prequel to The Lord of the Rings

― Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema announced on Thursday that Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Eden of the East ) will direct the feature film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien,'s Middle-Earth. The film...