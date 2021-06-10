News
Netflix Announces Bright: Samurai Soul Anime Film Spinoff of Will Smith's Bright Movie
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kyōhei Ishiguro to direct anime film
Netflix announced on Thursday during its Geeked Week livestream that it will stream a new anime film titled Bright: Samurai Soul. The film will be a spinoff of the 2017 Bright live-action film that starred Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.
Netflix describes the story:
Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north.
Kyōhei Ishiguro (Occultic;Nine, Children of the Whales) is directing the film.
Sources: Netflix Geeked Week livestream, Netflix Geeked's Twitter account