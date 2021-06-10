Netflix Announces Bright: Samurai Soul Anime Film Spinoff of Will Smith's Bright Movie

Trigger's sequel to SSSS.Gridman started as a slow burn, but as Jean-Karlo and Nick find out the fuse is quickly burning up to set off a bombastic action spectacle. Come for the emotional stakes, stay for the kaiju battles in SSSS.Dynazenon !

