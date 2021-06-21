Bokurano's Mohiro Kitoh Launches Bouldering Manga no-boulder

Manga debuts on July 9

This year's August issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine revealed on Monday that Mohiro Kitoh ( Bokurano ) will launch a new bouldering manga titled no-boulder on the Kurage Bunch website on July 9.

The manga's story follows a 23-year-old office worker named Katsuko Morshita who enjoys bouldering every other day, challenging herself and slowly growing while climbing.

Kitoh's Bokurano manga (pictured right) originally ran in Shogakukan 's Ikki magazine from 2004 to 2009. Viz Media published all 11 volumes under its Signature Ikki line as Bokurano: Ours . The Bokurano manga inspired GONZO 's 2007 television anime series by the same name.

Dark Horse Comics also published part of Kitoh's Shadow Star ( Narutaru ) manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation titled Shadow Star Narutaru in 2003.

Kitoh and Minoru Kaede launched the Yorishiro Trunk manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga website in February 2020. The manga will end in the third volume, which will ship in September.

Kitoh and Tōma launched the Nōryoku: Shujinkō Hosei (Superpower: Protagonist Revision) manga in November 2019, and ended it on January 7.