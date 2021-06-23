Drugstore in Another World Anime's Full Promo Video Previews Opening Song

The official Twitter account for the anime of Kennoji and Matsuuni 's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ( Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore ) light novel series began streaming the anime's full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video highlights Reiji Kirio, Noella, and Mina, and previews the anime's opening theme song "Kokoro Hayaru" by Akane Kumada .

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and AT-X on July 7.

The anime's cast includes:

Masafumi Sato ( Denki-Gai ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Hiroko Kanasugi ( Hakushon Daimaō 2020 , Diabolik Lovers More, Blood ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Etsuko Sumimoto ( Yuri Kuma Arashi , Tsuredure Children ) is adapting Matsuuni 's character designs for animation. Tomoki Kikuya ( Eromanga Sensei , Hidamari Sketch , Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ) is composing the music at Lantis , and Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. Kenichi Tajiri is the art director, Michiaki Nakano is the color designer, and Jiro Tazawa is the director of photography. Akane Kumada will perform the opening theme song "Kokoro Hayaru." Risae Matsuda , Akane Kumada , and Jun Fukushima will perform the ending theme song "Mainichi Kashimashi Pharmacy" (Everyday Noisy Pharmacy).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novels and the novels' manga adaptation in English. The company describes the novel series' story:

Corporate drone Reiji is transported to a fantasy world, where he discovers that he can craft potions at a higher level than his rank should allow. Taking advantage of this, Reiji makes a tidy profit--enough to open his own drugstore. An elf who can't aim his bow? Give him some eye drops! A dragon who accidentally breathes fire? Cough syrup! Reiji's new relaxing life of making medicine for fantasy creatures is about to begin!

Kennoji began posting the story originally on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, and Hifumi Shobō's Brave Book imprint publishes the novels with illustrations by Matsuuni . Eri Haruno is serializing a manga adaptation on the Web Comic Gamma Plus service. Yen Press released the first volume of the novel on May 11, and the first volume of the manga on March 30.



