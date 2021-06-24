Funimation, J.C. Staff's Sing a Bit of Harmony Anime Film Gets Manga

Anya may be the heart of both the Forger family and SPY x FAMILY entire, but not every volume can be just about her – it's called Spy x Family, after all. ― Anya may be the heart of both the Forger family and Spy x Family as a whole, but not every volume can be just about her – it's called Spy x Family, after all. That means that, while the book is still replete with great Anya moments, it's also fin...