Star Wars: Visions Anime Shorts Reveal Studios, September 22 Disney+ Launch

posted on by Egan Loo
Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science SARU, Production I.G

LucasArts revealed the studios and some of the creators involved in its Star Wars: Visions anthology of 10 animated shorts during its AX Lite panel on Sunday. It also revealed that the anthology will launch on the Disney+ streaming service on September 22.

"The Duel" by Kamikaze Douga (Batman Ninja)
Director: Takanobu Mizuno
Character Designer Takashi Okazaki

"Lop & Ochō" by Geno Studio
About beauty in all its imperfections
Director: Yuki Igarashi

"Tattooine Rhapsody" by Twin Engine - Studio Colorido
About a rock band and an unexpected friendship within, with appearances by Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt
Director: Taku Kimura

"The Twins" by Trigger
About twins of the Dark Side, and how far a brother will go to save a sister
Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi

"The Elder" by Trigger
A homage to the relationship between a Master and a Padawan
Director: Masahiko Otsuka

"The Village Bride" Kinema Citrus
Director: Hitoshi Haga
Music: Kevin Pankin

"Akakiri" by Science SARU
About a Jedi and a princess, but not the ones we have known
Director: Eunyoung Choi

"TO-B1" by Science SARU
About a cute droid, inspired by the works of Osamu Tezuka
Director: Abel Góngora
Character Designer: Takafumi Hori

"The Ninth Jedi" by Production I.G
Jedi who need to come back and restore the galaxy
Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Disney previously described the anthology as "several of the leading Japanese anime studios offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective" this year.

Source: AX Lite panel

