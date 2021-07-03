News
Star Wars: Visions Anime Shorts Reveal Studios, September 22 Disney+ Launch
posted on by Egan Loo
LucasArts revealed the studios and some of the creators involved in its Star Wars: Visions anthology of 10 animated shorts during its AX Lite panel on Sunday. It also revealed that the anthology will launch on the Disney+ streaming service on September 22.
Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to #StarWarsVisions, a collection of animated Original Short Films, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/vnPLgETmMg— Star Wars (@starwars) July 3, 2021
"The Duel" by Kamikaze Douga (Batman Ninja)
Director: Takanobu Mizuno
Character Designer Takashi Okazaki
"Lop & Ochō" by Geno Studio
About beauty in all its imperfections
Director: Yuki Igarashi
"Tattooine Rhapsody" by Twin Engine - Studio Colorido
About a rock band and an unexpected friendship within, with appearances by Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt
Director: Taku Kimura
"The Twins" by Trigger
About twins of the Dark Side, and how far a brother will go to save a sister
Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi
"The Elder" by Trigger
A homage to the relationship between a Master and a Padawan
Director: Masahiko Otsuka
"The Village Bride" Kinema Citrus
Director: Hitoshi Haga
Music: Kevin Pankin
"Akakiri" by Science SARU
About a Jedi and a princess, but not the ones we have known
Director: Eunyoung Choi
"TO-B1" by Science SARU
About a cute droid, inspired by the works of Osamu Tezuka
Director: Abel Góngora
Character Designer: Takafumi Hori
"The Ninth Jedi" by Production I.G
Jedi who need to come back and restore the galaxy
Director: Kenji Kamiyama
Disney previously described the anthology as "several of the leading Japanese anime studios offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective" this year.
Source: AX Lite panel