Star Wars: Visions Anime Shorts Reveal Studios, September 22 Disney+ Launch

LucasArts revealed the studios and some of the creators involved in its Star Wars: Visions anthology of 10 animated shorts during its AX Lite panel on Sunday. It also revealed that the anthology will launch on the Disney+ streaming service on September 22.

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to #StarWarsVisions, a collection of animated Original Short Films, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/vnPLgETmMg — Star Wars (@starwars) July 3, 2021

"The Duel" by Kamikaze Douga ( Batman Ninja )

Director: Takanobu Mizuno

Character Designer Takashi Okazaki



"Lop & Ochō" by Geno Studio

About beauty in all its imperfections

Director: Yuki Igarashi



"Tattooine Rhapsody" by Twin Engine - Studio Colorido

About a rock band and an unexpected friendship within, with appearances by Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt

Director: Taku Kimura



"The Twins" by Trigger

About twins of the Dark Side, and how far a brother will go to save a sister

Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi



"The Elder" by Trigger

A homage to the relationship between a Master and a Padawan

Director: Masahiko Otsuka



"The Village Bride" Kinema Citrus

Director: Hitoshi Haga

Music: Kevin Pankin



"Akakiri" by Science SARU

About a Jedi and a princess, but not the ones we have known

Director: Eunyoung Choi



"TO-B1" by Science SARU

About a cute droid, inspired by the works of Osamu Tezuka

Director: Abel Góngora

Character Designer: Takafumi Hori



"The Ninth Jedi" by Production I.G

Jedi who need to come back and restore the galaxy

Director: Kenji Kamiyama



Disney previously described the anthology as "several of the leading Japanese anime studios offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective" this year.

Source: AX Lite panel