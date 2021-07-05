Love Live! Superstar!!'s Nako Misaki Returns From COVID-19 Treatment

Idol tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20, underwent self-quarantine, resumed work on July 2

Talent management agency Holy Peak announced on July 2 that idol and voice actress Nako Misaki has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and has resumed work.

Misaki underwent a PCR test on June 20, and tested positive for COVID-19. Under the guidance of her health care center, Misaki went into self-quarantine and focused on recovering at home. A followup medical check determined that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

Misaki plays the character Chisato Arashi in the upcoming Love Live! Superstar!! anime. The anime will premiere on July 11.

Source: Holy Peak via Otakomu