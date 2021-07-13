News
Crunchyroll Streams English Dubs for Battle Game in 5 Seconds, My Next Life as a Villainess, I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Slime Diaries, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S get international dubs
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream English dubs for the following anime:
- Battle Game in 5 Seconds
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X
- I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives Season 2
Battle Game in 5 Seconds and I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives will get English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X will get an English dub.
Crunchyroll willl also stream Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs for The Slime Diaries and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S.
In addition, the company will continue to stream dubs for the ongoing Tokyo Revengers, To Your Eternity, and Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 2 anime.
Source: Email correspondence