Crunchyroll Streams English Dubs for Battle Game in 5 Seconds, My Next Life as a Villainess, I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream English dubs for the following anime:

Battle Game in 5 Seconds and I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives will get English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X will get an English dub .

Crunchyroll willl also stream Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs for The Slime Diaries and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S .

In addition, the company will continue to stream dubs for the ongoing Tokyo Revengers , To Your Eternity , and Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 2 anime.

