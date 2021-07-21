Funimation to Stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Anime in 2021

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will stream the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand this year. Funimation shared the English-subtitled trailer and visual.

The anime will run on 30 stations and channels (including Fuji TV and Tokyo MX ), covering most of Japan, this year. Aniplex noted that until now, its various series have aired on a maximum of 21 stations.

Aniplex announced the sequel anime in February.

Koyoharu Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The series was followed up by the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film in October 2020. Four new Valentine's Day-themed shorts titled " Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen " (Demon Slayer Academy Valentine Chapter) premiered online in February.

The manga arc that is inspiring the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime also inspired a novel that shipped on July 16.