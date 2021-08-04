Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours Arcade Game Ends Service

Game ends service on September 30

The official website for Sega 's Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours arcade game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on September 30 at 26:00 (effectively, October 1). The arcade cabinets will be removed after that date, although some cabinets may be removed prior to the service's end.

The Kemono Friends 3 project is both a smartphone game and an arcade game. Both games launched in September 2016.

Masayoshi Ōishi wrote, composed, and arranged the theme song.

Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka in January 2017 and ended in March 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Discotek Media shipped the first season on Blu-ray Disc in September 2019.

Kemono Friends 2 , the Kemono Friends anime's second season, premiered in January 2019. The anime had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise has inspired smartphone apps and manga, as well as several stage plays. A Kemono Friends Picross game for Nintendo Switch launched in Japan and in the West in October 2018.