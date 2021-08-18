Tesla Note Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Masafumi Nishida , Tadayoshi Kubo , and Kōta Sannomiya 's Tesla Note manga revealed the opening and ending theme song artists for the anime on Monday. The creator unit TOKYO MONSTERS is performing the anime's opening theme song "PUPPET'S," while voice actress and singer Yui Ninomiya is performing the ending theme song "Sanbunteki Life" (Prosaic Life).

The anime's cast includes:

Michio Fukuda ( Hyakko , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital , Terraformars Revenge ) is directing the anime at Gambit. Nishida himself is supervisng and writing the series scripts. POKImari ( Sorcery in the Big City ) is drafting the original character designs. Kaoru Wada ( Inuyasha , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) is composing the music.

The spy action manga follows "Mission T," a shadow war of spies and secret intelligence waged to prevent the world's destruction. The story follows Botan Negoro, who has trained as a ninja since childhood, and has grown to become a talented spy. She teams up with Kuruma, a spy who has a flair for theatrics, in a new mission with the world at stake: to retrieve the "Tesla Crystal," the "legacy" of genius Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla. But other countries and their agents are already moving to secure the Tesla Crystal, and Botan and Kuruma will have to use all their wit to outsmart them.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 6. The manga transferred to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on August 4. Nishida and Kubo are credited with the original work, while Sannomiya is drawing the art. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 17.