Tsukipro the Animation 2 Anime Delayed Due to COVID-19

Sequel anime's next episode delayed to December

The official website for the TsukiPro the Animation television anime series announced on Wednesday that the TsukiPro the Animation 2 sequel's production will be significantly delayed because main staff members have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Consequently, future episodes have been delayed. The ninth episode, which was scheduled to premiere next week, is now scheduled for December.

The sequel anime will restart airing from the first episode starting on October 6 on Tokyo MX . Select episodes from the anime's first season will air in the program's scheduled time slot in September. The website will provide more information about new release dates for the series' Blu-ray Disc and DVDs in the future.

The advanced screening of the final episode, which was scheduled for September 26 in Tokyo, will be retooled into a retrospective discussion on the episodes that have premiered thus far. Cast members who plan to be at the event include Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Sora Ōhara of Soara), Junta Terashima (Mamoru Fujimura of Growth), Shunsuke Takeuchi (Shu Izumi of Quell), and Yoshihisa Kawahara (Fumihiko Haiduki).

HIDIVE will postpone its simulcast of the anime.

TsukiPro the Animation 2 premiered on television on July 7 on Tokyo MX .

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and it describes the story:

The bands of TSUKINO TALENT PRODUCTION are back and ready to rock in season two of TsukiPro the Animation ! Whether you're a fan of rock, EDM or pop, there's a band for you to love under the TSUKIPRO label. Get to know the members of SolidS, QUELL, SOARA and Growth as they grow closer as bandmates, weather the drama of idol stardom and bring their music to the masses with style!

Shigeru Kimiya ( Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief ) is the new director at PRA . Satoko Sekine ( Mysteria Friends ) is overseeing the series scripts. Dynamo Pictures is producing the 3D. AZ Creative is again producing the anime.

The in-anime group SolidS perform the opening theme "LOVE 'Em ALL."

The first anime series premiered in October 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Keitaro Motonaga ( Digimon Adventure tri. , Date A Live director) served as chief director of the first anime, and Juria Matsumura ( Digimon Adventure tri. unit director) directed the anime at PRA ( Bikini Warriors ). Reiko Yoshida ( Yowamushi Pedal , K-ON! ) supervised the series scripts, and Mariko Oka ( First Love Monster , Hetalia The World Twinkle ) adapted the character designs for animation. AZ Creative produced the anime.

Fujiwara ( MOVIC ) is credited with the original story of the franchise , as well as the original story concepts with Ryōko Seki . The original character designers are Yū Satsuki (SQ Series or SolidS and Quell) and Tohiro Shijima (Alive Series or Soara and Growth). Akira Takizawa and Takeshi Hama contributed on the music.