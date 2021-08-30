Deaimon Anime Reveals TV Format, Cast, Staff, 2022 Premiere

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Rin Asano 's Deaimon manga revealed the show's television format, staff, main cast, visual, and 2022 premiere on Monday.

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( A Centaur's Life , Romeo × Juliet , AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue ) is directing the anime at Encourage Films ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM , Etotama , Isekai Cheat Magician ). Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Tamako Love Story , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Sakae Shibuya ( A Centaur's Life , Magical Girl Site ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

The anime stars Nobunaga Shimazaki as Nagomu Irino and Kozue Yūki as Itsuka Yukihira.

The anime will have a stage presentation at this year's KyoMAF 2021 event in Kyoto on September 18.

The manga's story centers on Nagomu, a man who left his home in Kyoto and his family's confectionary shop when he became a musician. Upon hearing that his father has been hospitalized though, he comes back home to take over the family business. However, while he was gone, a young girl named Itsuka started working at the shop. The whereabouts of Itsuka's parents is unknown, and she has no other relatives, and Nagomu finds himself as foster parent for Itsuka. Itsuka, on the other hand, dislikes Nagomu for abandoning the family to become a musician. She proclaims that it will be her who will take over the shop one day instead of Nagomu.

The manga launched in the May 2016 issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th compiled volume on May 1, and will publish the 12th volume on October 4.

ADV Manga previously published part of Asano's Tengai Retrogical manga in English.

Sources: Deaimon anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie