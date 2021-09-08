HIDIVE Streams To Love Ru: Darkness 2 Anime's Dub

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the To Love Ru: Darkness 2 anime's English dub on September 15 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the United States and Canada.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

While intergalactic romance is out of this world, Rito struggles to grasp how he can love more than one girl at once, all while his inability to confess to Haruna causes Devilukean Princess Momo's Harem Plan to come to a standstill. On top of that, the transforming assassin, Golden Darkness, is still interested in killing him, but she has her own family issues to deal with. Not to mention, a different darkness lurks among the innocent pandemonium.

Sentai Filmworks licensed both the 2012 To Love Ru: Darkness television anime series and the 2015 To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness 2nd sequel. The service began streaming the To Love Ru: Darkness anime's uncensored English dub on June 2.

HIDIVE added the To Love-Ru anime's English dub in March 2020.

Source: HIDIVE