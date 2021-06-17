HIDIVE Adds To Love Ru: Darkness Anime's Uncensored English Dub to Catalog

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the To Love Ru: Darkness anime's uncensored English dub on June 23 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The third To Love-Ru -Trouble- television anime series premiered in October 2012.

Sentai Filmworks licensed both the 2012 television anime series and the 2015 sequel.

Sentai Filmworks describes the series:

Rito and the princesses of Deviluke are back again! When the arrival of a new girl threatens one of their own, it's up to Rito and the girls to fend off the unwelcome advances of a mysterious adversary, or else they might lose someone for good.

HIDIVE added the To Love-Ru anime's English dub in March 2020.

Source: HIDIVE