HIDIVE Adds To Love Ru: Darkness Anime's Uncensored English Dub to Catalog
posted on by Alex Mateo
Uncensored dub begins streaming on June 23
HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the To Love Ru: Darkness anime's uncensored English dub on June 23 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.
The third To Love-Ru -Trouble- television anime series premiered in October 2012.
Sentai Filmworks licensed both the 2012 television anime series and the 2015 sequel.
Sentai Filmworks describes the series:
Rito and the princesses of Deviluke are back again! When the arrival of a new girl threatens one of their own, it's up to Rito and the girls to fend off the unwelcome advances of a mysterious adversary, or else they might lose someone for good.
HIDIVE added the To Love-Ru anime's English dub in March 2020.
Source: HIDIVE