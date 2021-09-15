Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers PS4, Switch Game Launches on January 20, 2022

Trailer reveals over 1,000 cards for video game

Game developer and publisher FuRyu announced on Wednesday that Battle Spirits : Connected Battlers , its game for the Battle Spirits card game franchise , will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2022. The company streamed a promotional video:

The game will feature over 1,000 cards.

Bandai launched its original Battle Spirits trading card game in 2008. In the game, cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to America in 2009.

The Battle Spirits anime franchise launched with the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin series in September 2008.

Battle Spirits: Kakumei no Galett , the ninth and most recent anime in the franchise , premiered in August 2020. A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave premiered in June 2019.