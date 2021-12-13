Funimation Streams English Dub for Deep Insanity: The Lost Child Anime

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming an English dub for Deep Insanity: The Lost Child , the television anime part of Square Enix 's Deep Insanity media project, on Tuesday.

The English cast includes:

Jad Saxton is directing the English dub , and Madeleine Morris is the assistant director. Rickey Watkins is the lead engineer, and Bob Romans is the assistant engineer. Clayton Browning is writing the English script, and Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising. Bradon Peters is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on October 12 on Tokyo MX . Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The project is set in a world overrun with the mysterious "Randolph syndrome" that causes sudden comas. Simultaneously, a massive underground realm called "Asylum" was discovered at the South Pole as the syndrome's origin. Weird creatures, unlike any on the surface, dwell there with previously unknown natural resources. To cure the Randolph syndrome (and to get rich plundering the creatures' genetic data and underground resources), people set foot in the Asylum.

The project also includes an ongoing manga and a game. The anime's story is set between the manga's and game's stories.

Shin Oonuma ( ef: a tale of memories , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , Kokoro Connect ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Kento Shimoyama ( AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" , We Rent Tsukumogami , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) is in charge of series composition. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child , Circlet Princess , The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) is designing the characters. Mirai Kodai Gakudan ( Grimms Notes ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is directing the sound, and Square Enix is presenting the anime in collaboration with Kadokawa .