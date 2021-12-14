Dragon Ball Z Narrator, Voice Actor Jouji Yanami Passes Away

Aoni Production announced on Tuesday that voice actor Jouji Yanami passed away on December 3 at 10:59 p.m. JST. A funeral was held for family members. Aoni Production expressed gratitude for Yanami's kindness. He was 90.

Yanami was born on August 31, 1931. He was part of RKB Mainichi Broadcasting and Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society before joining Aoni Production

Yanami played both King Kai (North Kaiō/Kaiō-sama) and the Narrator in the Dragon Ball television anime series, the Dragon Ball Z television anime series and films, and in the Dragon Ball GT series as well as in Dragon Ball Super . He has also played Dr. Briefs and Babidi in the franchise .

Yanami went through medical treatment in 2015. Toei Animation replaced Yanami's roles in Dragon Ball Super during that time.

Yanami also voiced Ittan Momen in Gegege no Kitarō , Totosai in Inuyasha , Boyakkii in Yatterman , Chūta Ban in Kyojin no Hoshi , Gennai in Digimon , Gan Fall in One Piece , and Professor Gennosuke Yumi in Mazinger Z .

Sources: Aoni Production, Comic Natalie